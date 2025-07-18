Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in Oxford.

Emma Watson

The 35-year-old star - who shot to fame playing brainy witch Hermione Granger in 'Harry Potter' - was clocked doing 38mph in a 30mph zone while behind the wheel of her £30,000 Audi S3.

The actor was sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (16.07.25) and ordered to pay a total of £1,044.

According to This is Oxfordshire, a representative for the 'Little Women' actress said: “She fully understands her position and will accept her punishment.”

The latest offence tipped Emma over the edge after she had already racked up nine points on her licence from three previous incidents.

The six-month disqualification is part of a tough crackdown on repeat speeding offences across the UK.

Motorists are reminded that exceeding the speed limit, even by a small margin, can lead to hefty penalties, including bans, fines and court appearances.

Driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone can result in three penalty points and a fine​, but with​ Emma's previous offences on record, she faced an automatic ban under the totting-up system.

UK drivers who accumulate 12 or more penalty points within three years can be disqualified for up to six months and courts have little leniency once the threshold is crossed.