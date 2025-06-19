Tesla’s Autopilot system is under growing scrutiny after Germany declared it defective in early 2025. The country’s Federal Motor Transport Authority highlighted “phantom braking,” where the system unexpectedly slows or stops without any real obstacle.

Tesla legal battles

This development came alongside a class-action lawsuit filed by Australian Tesla owners. The claim centres on battery reliability problems and concerns over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature. Owners have reported unexpected battery drain and software glitches impacting performance.

“Frequent phantom braking incidents can erode confidence in autonomous driving technologies,” said Qiben Yan, assistant professor in the College of Engineering at Michigan State University.

The comment comes amid growing concerns about the way driver‑assist systems may misinterpret sensor data, leading to unexpected braking—an issue recognized by automakers and regulators alike.

Tesla has faced previous controversies around its Autopilot but remains a leader in electric vehicle innovation. The company is reportedly working on software updates to address the “phantom braking” problem.

In Australia, the class action seeks compensation for owners who argue Tesla failed to deliver promised FSD capabilities and reliable battery life. Tesla’s official statements have not confirmed a timeline for fixes.

As regulatory bodies tighten safety standards, Tesla’s challenges highlight the growing pains of emerging autonomous technology. Customers remain eager but cautious as the company navigates legal and technical hurdles.

