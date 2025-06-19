Looking for an electric car that won’t break the bank? Here are ten of the most budget-friendly EVs available in 2025, with prices and value explained.

Electric motoring becomes affordable

Nissan Leaf – Starting around £28,000, the Leaf remains a solid entry-level choice. With a 150-mile range and a dependable charging setup, it offers strong value for everyday driving.

Renault Zoe – Priced from about £29,500, the Zoe combines a 200-mile range with a compact design and spacious interior, making it an ideal city car with low running costs.

MG4 EV – At just under £27,000, the MG4 stands out for its 280-mile range and modern tech. Built on a bespoke EV platform, it undercuts rivals on price without skimping on features.

BYD Dolphin Surf – Retailing at around £18,650, it’s one of the cheapest new EVs in the UK. Its range of about 210 miles and playful design make it a smart buy for those wanting a starter EV.

Volkswagen ID.2all – With a target base price near £22,000, VW’s compact hatchback promises 250 miles of range and a polished cabin, offering premium feel at a budget price point.

Peugeot e-208 – Priced from £30,000, the e-208 offers agile handling, sharp looks and a 217-mile range. While slightly more expensive, it feels more upmarket than rivals.

Dacia Spring – Europe’s cheapest electric car at roughly £15,000, the Spring is no-frills but offers practicality and simplicity for short commutes with its 140-mile range.

Fiat 500e – Starting at around £24,000, the retro-styled Fiat is perfect for urban life. Its 160-mile range and compact size suit tight city spaces and short trips.

Skoda Enyaq iV (short range) – At just over £34,000, it’s pricier but delivers SUV space, comfort and a 250-mile range, appealing to families wanting an EV without huge expense.

Kia Niro EV (base model) – Starting at £32,000, the Niro EV balances practicality and efficiency. With a 230-mile range and roomy cabin, it offers crossover comfort at a competitive cost.

These EVs combine affordability, range and practicality — showing the electric future is no longer out of reach for mainstream buyers.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

