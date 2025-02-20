Toyota is paving the way for its entry into the vibrant compact electric SUV market with the announcement of equipment grades and features for the all-new Urban Cruiser.
The powerfully styled Urban Cruiser will be a striking addition to Toyota’s model range and promises to be a strong competitor with its combination of different performance options, distinctive design and advanced technologies.
The launch line-up comprises three equipment grades: Icon, Design and Excel. Each provides a generous specification that addresses today’s customer priorities for seamless connectivity, intuitive digital interfaces, advanced safety provisions and strong balance of comfort and everyday versatility.
Icon grade – key features
- 49kWh battery
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- 10.1-inch multimedia display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- 10.25-inch digital combimeter
- Ambient cabin lighting with 12 colour options
- 40:20:40 folding and 60:40 slide-adjustable rear seats
- Black fabric upholstery
- Driver monitoring camera
- Rear view camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Pre-Collision System/Adaptive Cruiser Control/Lane Trace Assist/Road Sign Assist
- Air conditioning system with energy-saving heat pump
Design grade – additional features
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- Auto-retracting heated door mirrors
- Wiper de-icer
- Rear cabin air vents
Excel grade – additional features
- 61kWh battery
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- JBL premium sound system
- Bi-tone exterior paintwork
- Part-synthetic leather upholstery
- Panoramic roof with manual sunshade
- LED Adaptive High-beam headlights
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Panoramic View Monitor
Urban Cruiser is making its UK public debut in a dedicated Toyota presentation at the Westfield London shopping centre in West London from this week until 2 March.
Prices and further details will be announced later, ahead of order books opening in the summer and expected first deliveries to customers during the fourth quarter of this year.
Customers can sign up to be kept informed of the latest Urban Cruiser news as it breaks at www.toyota.co.uk/electric.
Tagged in Toyota