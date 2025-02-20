Toyota is paving the way for its entry into the vibrant compact electric SUV market with the announcement of equipment grades and features for the all-new Urban Cruiser.

Urban Cruiser HERO

The powerfully styled Urban Cruiser will be a striking addition to Toyota’s model range and promises to be a strong competitor with its combination of different performance options, distinctive design and advanced technologies.

The launch line-up comprises three equipment grades: Icon, Design and Excel. Each provides a generous specification that addresses today’s customer priorities for seamless connectivity, intuitive digital interfaces, advanced safety provisions and strong balance of comfort and everyday versatility.

Icon grade – key features

49kWh battery

18-inch alloy wheels

10.1-inch multimedia display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

10.25-inch digital combimeter

Ambient cabin lighting with 12 colour options

40:20:40 folding and 60:40 slide-adjustable rear seats

Black fabric upholstery

Driver monitoring camera

Rear view camera

Blind Spot Monitor

Pre-Collision System/Adaptive Cruiser Control/Lane Trace Assist/Road Sign Assist

Air conditioning system with energy-saving heat pump

Design grade – additional features

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats

Auto-retracting heated door mirrors

Wiper de-icer

Rear cabin air vents

Excel grade – additional features

61kWh battery

19-inch alloy wheels

JBL premium sound system

Bi-tone exterior paintwork

Part-synthetic leather upholstery

Panoramic roof with manual sunshade

LED Adaptive High-beam headlights

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic View Monitor

Urban Cruiser is making its UK public debut in a dedicated Toyota presentation at the Westfield London shopping centre in West London from this week until 2 March.

Prices and further details will be announced later, ahead of order books opening in the summer and expected first deliveries to customers during the fourth quarter of this year.

Customers can sign up to be kept informed of the latest Urban Cruiser news as it breaks at www.toyota.co.uk/electric.

