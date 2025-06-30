The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will demonstrate how Toyota applies its experience in top-flight motorsport to develop great cars for the road while pursuing multiple technologies for carbon reduction.

Toyota at Goodwood

The festival, one of the world’s most famous celebrations of car culture, takes place in the grounds of historic Goodwood House in Sussex, from 10 to 13 July.

Toyota’s success at the highest levels of international motorsport with Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) directly supports its creation of ever-better cars for the road, applying knowledge, expertise and teamwork skills gained in the heat of competition. In 2024, TGR won the manufacturers’ world championship titles in the three premier FIA series it competed in: World Rally (WRC), World Rally-Raid (W2RC) and World Endurance (WEC).

GR Yaris Rally 1

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team will present the GR Yaris Rally 1, the car that has been the dominant force in the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship with a clean-sweep of six wins in the first six events of the season. It will be in action at Goodwood alongside its sister model, the GR Yaris Rally2, which has proved hugely popular with customer teams competing in the second tier of WRC.

The formidable GR DKR Hilux EVO will be demonstrating the power and strength of a machine that has proved a top contender in the challenging arena of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), including the legendary Dakar Rally.

GR DKR Hilux EVO

The power, speed and handling of these machines will be demonstrated by some of the world’s finest drivers. The driver line-up includes the hottest championship talents, such as current WRC leader Elfyn Evans, youngest ever champion Kalle Rovanperä, Japanese star Takamoto Katsuta and newcomer Sami Pajari, together with Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team principal Jari-Matti Latvala, rally legend and Deputy Team principal Juha Kankkunen and Seth Quintero, the young trailblazer in W2RC. They will be joined by other drivers drawn from the highest level of international motorsport.

The potential future of World Endurance Championship engineering will be represented by the static display of the new liquid hydrogen-fuelled GR LH2 Racing Concept. This study for a race car is based on TGR’s current GR010 Hybrid hypercar and if fitted with a hydrogen combustion engine. It will travel to the festival after being unveiled for the first time at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

The future GR LH2 Concept

The GR Yaris Aero Performance will also be displayed at the festival, a development of the universally acclaimed GR Yaris that is a perfect example of Toyota’s use of motorsport know-how in the creation of exciting road cars.

The application of a “driver-first” approach and learnings gained on the test track and in competition have produced eye-catching, high-performance aerodynamic updates that are brought together in a special aero package customers will be able to specify for their car. It comprises an adjustable rear wing, new front fender ducts, a front lip spoiler, rear floor cover additional vents in the lower rear bumper and a motorsports-style vent on the bonnet. The driver also gets to use a rally-style vertical handbrake.

In motorsport as in its road-going vehicles, Toyota applies its multi-pathway strategy for reducing carbon emissions through a range of technologies, progressing towards carbon neutrality. As well as using carbon neutral fuels in its race cars, the company is also actively exploring the potential of hydrogen fuel. In addition to the GR LH2 Racing Concept, the festival will feature the British-built Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux prototype. This advanced version of the legendary pick-up will be working alongside the full hybrid Corolla Commercial – also built in the UK – as a support vehicle.

The famous Celica name will return to the festival, in the form of the classic ST185 rally car. The all-wheel drive ST185 was famously driven by Juha Kankkunen to championship-winning success in 1993. Today, an example is campaigned by Jari-Matti Latvala in the FIA Historic Rally Championship, finished in a striking TGR livery.