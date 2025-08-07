Uber has cut a deal with luxury electric car firm Lucid that will see it launch its first fleet of self-driving robotaxis across the US, and it is dropping a cool £230 million ($300 million) into the partnership to make it happen.

The bold move will see at least 20,000 customised Lucid Gravity SUVs hit the streets over six years, with the first lot expected to roll out in a major American city sometime in 2026.

Powered by autonomous tech from self-driving start-up Nuro, the vehicles will be tailor-made for Uber’s platform in what the company is calling a transformational moment.

Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi said: “Autonomous vehicles have enormous potential to transform our cities for the better.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Nuro and Lucid on this new robotaxi programme, purpose-built just for the Uber platform.”

The ride-hailing giant refused to spill the beans on the full financial details of the deal, but the size of the stake and ambition of the rollout leaves little doubt about its scale.

Lucid, best known for its ultra-high-end electric motors, has never stepped into the robotaxi ring before.

Interim Chief Executive Officer at Lucid Marc Winterhoff said: “This is a starting point for a longer and bigger relationship.

“It is validation by Uber. Robotaxis are anticipated to be a very large topic, and up until now we haven’t played in the market. Now we have a stepping stone.”