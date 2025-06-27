A woman left with serious injuries after a ​car accident is leading a new campaign to "end the fatal gender-based discrimination in safety testing".

Crash Test Dummies

Maria Weston Kuhn, 25, was in a head-on collision while visiting Ireland in 2019. She needed emergency surgery and spent months recovering, while her ​father and brother, who were sitting at the front, walked away unscathed.

She told The Associated Press: “It was a head-on crash and they were closest to the point of contact. That was an early clue that something else was going on.”

She later discovered women are 73% more likely to be injured in frontal crashes because test dummies used by US regulators are still modelled almost entirely on men.

The official dummy, created in the 1970s, is based on the average male body. Even the so-called “female” version​s ​are just a smaller male model with a few tweaks.

Women, who are statistically shorter than men, tend to sit closer to the wheel. This more upright seating position increases the risk of internal injuries.

In rear-end collisions, women are up to three times more likely to suffer whiplash. With less muscle mass in the neck and upper torso ​- and modern seats designed too stiff for lighter frames ​- the impact throws them forward faster.

Maria, who is set to begin law school at NYU, has launched her own advocacy group called Drive US Forward to keep the pressure on car companies.

She said: “Fortunately, they have very skilled engineers and they’ll figure it out.”