Almost half of female drivers say the car-buying experience is still aimed squarely at men, with many left feeling "patronised" and "uncomfortable".

Cars parked - archive image

A new survey of 7,500 drivers by Citroën UK found 48% of women felt dealerships tailored their service towards male customers. A further 44% said they’d been patronised by male staff, while just one in four felt comfortable asking for help in a showroom.

The findings have struck a chord with members of parenting site Mumsnet, where threads on car-buying often feature stories of women being ignored, spoken over or stereotyped.

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts said: "Citroën’s findings reflect what we’ve consistently heard from Mumsnet users over the years: that women are often stereotyped or patronised during the buying process and made to feel like outsiders in car showrooms.

"It’s not necessarily about overt hostility but rather the accumulation of small, dismissive signals that make women feel undervalued."

She added: “Users share stories of being talked over or ignored in favour of their male partners. They also highlight the lack of female representation in dealerships – something which contributes to the persistence of outdated attitudes.”

Despite the treatment, a whopping 95% of Mumsnet users say they’re involved in choosing the family car, with 39% saying the decision is entirely theirs.