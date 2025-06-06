Hosted by The Life List’s Sofia Carson and with a surprise performance from Lady Gaga, here are the biggest releases from Netflix as revealed at this year’s TADUM Festival.

New movies and shows coming to Netflix

One Piece Season 2:

A live-action re-imagining of the 1990s classic manga comic series, One Piece, sets sail for its second season in 2026.

Not keen to give much away, minimal information was released at the festival.

However, with a whole host of classic locations like Loguetown, Whiskey Peak, and Drum Island confirmed to feature, it's set to be a stunner.

Something we can be sure of, though, is the addition of one small blue-nosed reindeer-boy, Tony Tony Chopper, to the gang.

Happy Gilmore 2:

Almost 30 years after his Tour Championship win in 1996, failed hockey player turned Golf star Happy Gilmore returns to our screens on July 26th.

Seemingly on a quest to pay for his daughter's Ballet scholarship, Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore) is joined by a mirage of star studded guests including Eminem, Ben Stiller, Travis Kelce, Julie Bowen, Post Malone, Rory Mcllroy and Becky Lynch to name a few - and thats only in the trailer!

Icon Boston Bruins jersey in tow, we can't wait to see what Happy gets up to next.

READ MORE: Everything We Learnt from Netflix’s TADUM Festival

Guillermo del Toro's ‘Frankenstein’:

A modern adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic ‘Frankenstein’, this is the latest release from award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn & The Kissing Booth), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) and Mia Goth (Pearl and X), the November release is already positioned to be one for the history books as science meets horror in this egotistical and monstrous tale.

The Rip:

This critically acclaimed movie duo, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, join forces again next January in this new thriller, The Rip.

Trust issues run rampant amongst a group of Miami cops after the discovery of millions in cash during a derelict house raid, the movie also stars Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino and Sasha Calle.

Produced by Damon and Affleck’s joint studio, Artists Equity, the lines between truth and deception, friends and foes have never been more blurred in this 1970s-inspired upcomer.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: ‘This is scarier!’: Pedro Pascal gets candid about joining MCU with The Fantastic Four: First Steps