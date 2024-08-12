THE 13th SUMMER

Danger lurks beneath the dunes in The 13th Summer, a gripping new Australian psychological thriller. Directed by Tam Sainsbury (Perfect Messy Holiday) this fear-filled feature gets its UK digital debut on 9 September courtesy of Reel 2 Reel Films.

Following the breakdown of their marriage, Ben (Nathan Phillips – Snakes on a Plane) and Vee (Hannah Levien – Brand New Cherry Flavour) arrive at a secluded beach house for an annual holiday with their best friends Kate (Bec Hewitt – Home and Away) and Patrick (Jeremy Stanford – Relic). However, this year Kate and Patrick don’t turn up. Instead, they find Alex (Ben Turland – Neighbours), a mysterious British backpacker who is reluctant to explain why he’s staying in their house.

As tensions escalate, the young couple finds themselves drawn into an increasingly twisted web of lies, deceit, sexual intrigue and ultimately, revenge. Never mind saving their relationship, will Vee and Ben be able to save themselves from the very worst fate?

Feeling lucky The 13th Summer – a twisted, dread-inducing thriller where hidden in the scenic beauty lies a dark reality.

THE BABY SNATCHER

Motherly love descends into maternal hell in this tense and gripping chiller directed by Andrew Lawrence (Frankie Meets Jack, Recess). The Baby Snatcher will make its UK digital debut on 9 September courtesy of Scatena & Rosner Films.

Penelope (Adrienne Thomas – A Deadly Deed) and Eve (Jennifer Taylor – Shameless, Two and a Half Men) are best friends who find themselves pregnant at the same time. However, their special bond is shattered when Eve suffers a tragic miscarriage, triggering a spiral of envy, fixation and cold-blooded revenge.

While Penelope and her husband Richie (Matthew Lawrence – Mrs. Doubtfire) embrace their pregnancy joyfully, Eve's grief transforms into a terrifying obsession. Consumed by jealousy, she embarks on a dark path that drives her to commit unimaginable acts...

Get your fill of blood, horror and mayhem, in The Baby Snatcher.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

