Commanding, comedic and wickedly charming, The Devil Wears Prada is renowned for its iconic fashion showcases even now, 18 years later.

The Devil Wears Prada returns for another instalment

Andy’s Final Ensemble

A far cry from the mismatched cable knit sweater and diamond-check skirt from her hintroduction to Miranda Priestly, Andy’s final look in the movie serves ultimate authenticity.

The combination of raven black turtle-neck, sepia leather jacket and inky wash blue jeans perfectly encapsulates the middle ground between the old and new Andy.

Coupled with face-shaping bangs, a matching satchel bag, and just under-the-knee boots, this urban masterpiece is one for the archives.

Miranda’s Purple Piece

One of the biggest names in fashion, it's no surprise Miranda Priestly knows exactly what she's doing when it comes to putting together a showstopper outfit.

Standing out by keeping it simple, her first appearance in a purple velvet shoulder-peek dress instantly establishes royalty and power.

Paired with that iconic turquoise rock ring and oversized hoop earrings, the look provides just the amount of intensity expected from a character of her suave temperament.

Emily's Gingham Get-up

Appreciating the industry's brutality, Emily, without exception, gives equal parts glamorous and ruthless.

Perfectly highlighting her ginger hair and pale complexion, Emily's makeover day outfit combines a classic gingham scoop neck dress with diamond-formed beehive earrings.

The addition of a swoop black eyeliner and pale pink lip combo only adds to the outfit's stand-offish vibe.

Nigel’s Three-peat

Being one of the few Miranda trusts and art director of New York’s Runway Magazine, Nigel has forged a style worthy of respect.

Always accented by his black round-framed glasses, he's never far from a bold print three-piece suit.

The perfect side dish to his big and bold personality, no one can pull off a mismatch of traditional patterns quite like Nigel.

The Trio in Black

Impeccably dressed in solo but similar vibe full-length black gowns, Emily, Andy and Miranda blew through Runway’s charity gala like a high-fashion tornado.

From the delicate lace sleeve of Andy’s dress to Emily’s beaded bust, the trio left no stone unturned in creating the unrivalled classic combo.

Rounded out by Miranda's signature shawl and confident smirk, these outfits in particular scream devastating in the best way.

