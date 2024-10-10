Filmmaker Ed Accura at the London Premiere of Changing-the-Narrative

Filmmaker Ed Accura’s latest documentary series, Changing the Narrative, airing weekly throughout October to coincide with Black History Month, aims to uncover the reasons why the overwhelming majority of adults in the Black and Asian community don’t swim. In this exclusive for Female First, Ed explains why tackling Black hair care concerns is vital for promoting greater inclusion in aquatic spaces—and how a collective effort is needed to make lasting change.

Q: The second episode of Changing the Narrative, your latest documentary series, explores the relationship between hair care and swimming among Black communities. What motivated you to focus on this particular issue?

I focused on hair in this episode because of the importance it plays in this narrative. As a Black man without hair, everything I say about hair is through personal observation as opposed to personal experience, as I have a daughter with big hair, a sister, a mother, cousins, and loads of friends who experience hair wars regularly.

Hair is a significant aspect of identity within the Black communities. We heard participants express that swimming often leads to hair damage due to chlorine, which can be particularly challenging for those with natural hair textures. This concern about hair maintenance can discourage individuals from swimming, as they expect the negative effects on their hair. I have often said that if the mothers are not swimming, then the young children will not be swimming, and therefore a knock-on effect of the lack of participation in swimming in our communities, although I must say that lately I have experienced many parents sending their children to learn how to swim even though they do not swim which is a good thing, but the children grow up and the hair situation materialises all over again.

Q: In your interviews, what have you found to be the most common concerns Black people have about getting their hair wet while swimming?

Many participants shared their struggles with swimming, particularly regarding chlorine damage that severely dries out their hair, often leading to breakage and the need for extensive conditioning. There is a consensus that standard swimming caps do not fit well with diverse Black hair textures, making swimming less appealing. The post-swim hair care routine can be stressful, with one key participant recalling a distressing moment involving her daughter after a swim which nearly ended up in a Social Services situation. To protect their hair, many choose protective styles like braids, but these can interfere with wearing swimming caps effectively. Additionally, participants expressed concerns about skin dryness from chlorinated water, necessitating extra moisturising.

Devonyae Headley, Meili Jade, and Ed Accura at the pool

Q: How do cultural perceptions of hair care, particularly in Black communities, affect participation in swimming?

Hair is a vital part of cultural identity and self-expression in Black communities, making individuals hesitant to expose their hair to damaging elements like chlorine in pools. Concerns about hair damage from chlorine often deter people from swimming, as they prioritise hair health. Additionally, there is a perception that standard swimming caps don’t accommodate diverse Black hair textures, leading to frustration and discouragement. The lack of a strong swimming culture within families can further decrease participation, as individuals feel less inclined to swim if their community doesn’t prioritise it. Participants emphasised the need for innovative solutions, such as larger swimming caps and protective hairstyles, to better support Black swimmers' hair care needs. These swimming caps and wraps do exist but we must do a better job of signposting and making our community aware of them.

Q: Do you think initiatives that normalise natural hair in wet environments could help shift attitudes towards swimming among Black communities?

Yes, Initiatives that normalise natural hair in wet environments could transform attitudes toward swimming in Black communities. Normalising natural hair during swimming can help dismantle stigma and promote inclusivity. Education on managing natural hair post-swimming, including integrating hair care routines, can empower individuals to swim without fear of damage. Highlighting role models who embrace their natural hair while swimming can inspire others and foster a sense of belonging. Community engagement through grassroots initiatives and the involvement of local influencers can create a supportive environment. Additionally, increased funding for swimming programs that address hair care needs, such as larger swim caps, can enhance accessibility. Overall, these efforts can create a welcoming atmosphere that encourages Black individuals to participate in swimming. However, one thing we do have to bear in mind is that asking someone to alter their physical identity by changing the way they wear their hair just to make an activity that we don’t see as part of our culture possible is a huge expectation, and would only work as part of addressing the wider issue.

Q: What role do you see for hair care brands in supporting greater inclusion in aquatic spaces?

Hair care brands can significantly enhance inclusion in aquatic spaces for Black communities by addressing specific hair care needs. They can develop specialised products for swimmers, like shampoos and conditioners that remove or protect from the effects of chlorine and hydrate hair, helping to alleviate damage concerns. Innovative solutions like larger swimming caps for various hair types can improve accessibility, as seen with various brands such as the Obe, Soul Cap, and many others now available on the market. Educational campaigns can inform consumers about hair care in aquatic environments, covering pre-swim and post-swim routines. By engaging with local swimming programs and sponsoring related events, brands can promote swimming as a valuable activity. Ensuring diverse representation in marketing can help normalize swimming among Black communities, while collaboration with influencers can amplify positive messages about swimming and hair care. Through these initiatives, hair care brands can foster a more inclusive environment that encourages greater participation in swimming.

Q: Black swimmers routinely face challenges due to hair discrimination in swimming pools. Do you believe there’s enough awareness in the UK about the need for inclusive products like waterproof headscarves?

There is a noticeable lack of awareness in the UK about the need for inclusive products, such as waterproof headscarves, for Black swimmers or could-be swimmers. Many participants in the "Changing the Narrative" discussions expressed frustration over the limited availability of suitable products, as standard swimming caps do not fit well over natural hairstyles. Cultural and social barriers, including hair discrimination, can also deter individuals from swimming, reinforcing a cycle of non-participation. Participants called for increased advocacy and representation from brands and community organisations to promote products that meet the specific needs of Black swimmers. Although grassroots initiatives exist, the visibility and marketing of inclusive products remain limited.

Q: How might the availability of culturally inclusive swimming gear, such as swim caps designed for natural hair, impact the swimming experience for Black and Asian people in the UK?

The availability of culturally inclusive swimming gear, like swim caps designed for natural hair, could greatly enhance the swimming experience for Black and Asian individuals in the UK. Such products would help increase participation by making swimming more accessible, as many feel deterred by standard caps that don't fit their hair types. When swim caps accommodate natural hairstyles, they can boost comfort and confidence, encouraging more frequent participation. Culturally inclusive gear can also help combat hair discrimination by promoting acceptance in aquatic spaces, allowing individuals to engage without fear of judgment. Additionally, it fosters a sense of cultural identity and pride, validating the experiences of Black and Asian swimmers. By promoting community engagement and education about swimming, these initiatives can lead to increased involvement in aquatic activities.

Q: In your opinion, what should leisure centres and swimming clubs do to address the discomfort some Black and Asian individuals feel when swimming due to hair concerns?

To address hair concerns for Black and Asian swimmers, leisure centres and swimming clubs can implement several key strategies. First, they could provide culturally inclusive swimming gear, such as swim caps designed for natural hair, to enhance the swimming experience. Additionally, educational programs on proper hair care before and after swimming can help minimise damage and encourage participation. Engaging with local communities through events that promote swimming and address hair care concerns can also foster a supportive environment.

Moreover, staff training on cultural sensitivities regarding hair care can improve the overall experience for swimmers. Featuring diverse role models in marketing materials can normalize swimming within these communities and encourage involvement. Finally, establishing feedback channels allows centres to listen to the experiences of Black and Asian swimmers, helping them continuously improve their offerings. By adopting these measures, leisure centres can create a more inclusive environment that encourages greater participation in swimming activities.

Q: Have you come across stories of people leaving swimming lessons or sports because of specific concerns over hair care? How do such stories influence the narrative in your documentary?

Changing The Narrative

The second episode of "Changing the Narrative" shares several stories that illustrate how concerns over hair care have led individuals to leave swimming lessons or participate in sports altogether. This highlights the lack of understanding about the specific challenges Black families face in swimming contexts. One individual shared that a negative experience at a water park, where their hair was severely damaged, led them to avoid swimming altogether, reflecting a common fear that deters people from aquatic activities.

These narratives underscore a cultural disconnect, as many participants feel that their experiences are not understood by those outside their community. For example, one participant noted that facility staff could not relate to the distress caused by hair care issues, further alienating swimmers. These stories emphasise the urgent need for greater awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by Black and Asian swimmers. By addressing hair care concerns and creating more inclusive environments, the documentary aims to promote participation in swimming and aquatic sports while fostering a dialogue about inclusivity and representation in swimming culture.

Further stories and lived experiences can be heard in the ‘Blacks Can’t Swim’ film documentaries that preceded ‘Changing the Narrative’

Q: How can the swimming industry better address both the physical and cultural needs of Black and Asian communities to foster a more inclusive environment?

To create a more inclusive environment for Black and Asian communities in the swimming industry, several strategic actions are essential. First, developing inclusive products, such as larger swim caps designed for natural hair, can significantly enhance the swimming experience. Brands are leading the way in this area, and expanding such offerings is crucial. Additionally, engaging with local communities through focus groups and events will help facilities better understand and address specific needs and concerns.

Education and training for staff, including lifeguards and instructors, on cultural sensitivities and the unique challenges faced by Black and Asian swimmers can foster a welcoming atmosphere. Targeted marketing campaigns showcasing diverse role models can promote swimming as a valuable activity in these communities. Furthermore, addressing economic barriers by making swimming programs more affordable through subsidies or free community swim days is vital for increasing access. Highlighting success stories can inspire participation, while advocacy for policy change by organisations like the Black Swimming Association can support inclusivity initiatives. By implementing these strategies, the swimming industry can effectively meet the physical and cultural needs of Black and Asian communities, fostering a more supportive environment for all swimmers.

Final Word:

While hair care concerns significantly impact swimming participation among Black communities, they are just one facet of broader issues at play. Cultural perceptions often influence how swimming is valued; historical factors, such as a lack of representation and negative experiences related to the sport, contribute to these attitudes. Access to facilities is another barrier, with many communities facing shortages of local pools, affordable lessons, and safe environments for swimming. Economic constraints, including the costs of lessons, equipment, and transportation, can further limit opportunities, particularly in lower-income areas.

Safety concerns also deter participation, especially in communities with a history of drowning incidents, leading parents to hesitate in enrolling their children in swimming lessons. Additionally, the lack of representation within the swimming industry can create feelings of exclusion. Social influences, such as peer and family involvement, play a vital role; if swimming isn't a common activity in one’s social circle, individuals may feel less inclined to participate. Educational gaps regarding the health benefits of swimming and water safety further contribute to low participation rates.

To foster a more inclusive environment and encourage greater engagement from Black communities, the swimming industry must adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses these various barriers alongside hair care concerns.

I many times wonder whether there is in fact a genuine concern regarding the overall significance of low swimming participation rates within Black and Asian communities. I guess time will tell.