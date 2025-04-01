Following his critically acclaimed, innovative found-footage horror films Creep and Creep 2, Patrick Brice brings back one seriously disturbing character for the small screen in Shudder Original The Creep Tapes Season One.

The Creep Tapes Season 1

Mark Duplass (Safety Not Guaranteed, The Morning Show) returns as the truly terrifying tormentor of unsuspecting victims, who are all about to meet their maker, thanks to the exploits of cold blooded killer ‘Peachfuzz’.

Acorn Media International brings six twisted tales of morbidly murderous mayhems straight into your home with the release of The Creep Tapes Season One on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on 12 May 2025.

Each instalment finds a new victim added to the tape collection of the devious and deranged murderer. The killer and his alter ego play with each of their ‘prey’ in the most surreal ways, revealing one supremely odd killer who relishes the awkwardness and terror of his unsuspecting ‘employees’.

With disguises including a priest, a skydiver and an actor, Duplass delivers a masterclass in madness as he brings a myriad of performances, that will leave you in awe, shocked to the core and wanting more.

Episode 1 introduces Mike, an aspiring filmmaker, who is hired by ‘Jeff Daniels’ (Duplass) to shoot his film school application. Things soon take a twisted turn, as the scenes get increasingly odder… Will he be able to make it out alive, or be another tape in the collection?

In Episode 2 we meet Elliot the bird watcher, who literally bumps into a supposedly injured skydiver (Duplass). As he begs to be recorded for ‘insurance purposes’, Elliot quickly learns there’s more to this guy than meets the eye and as it’s not the bird that’s the prize but him.

Episode 3 parodies a ‘gotcha’ video, with Josh Faden (Better Call Saul, Twin Peaks: The Return) playing the unwitting victim who confronts a less-than-unsuspecting priest (Duplass).

Josh Ruben (Scare Me) stars in Episode 4, as a down-on-his-luck true-crime filmmaker, who has bitten off more than he can chew when he goes to make a documentary with a demanding stranger (Duplass).

Episode 5 sees an inward look into the psyche of ‘Peachfuzz’ and his interactions with his various personalities, whilst still delivering on the kills and absurdity.

The finale pulls back the curtain on the character, as we are given our biggest insight into the backstory of the weirdest of wolves.

Get yourself taped for a seriously creepy collection of twisted terror, when one wickedly unhinged serial killer’s footage is found in The Creep Tapes.

SPECIAL FEATURES include:

• Shudder Social Q&A with Mark Duplass & Patrick Brice

• Filmmaker Commentary

Title: The Creep Tapes Season One Blu-ray Release Date: 12 May 2025 Cat.No: AB2099 RRP: £19.99 Cert: 15 Running Time: 180 mins on one disc

Title: The Creep Tapes Season One DVD Release Date: 12 May 2025 Cat.No: AV3809 RRP: £15.99 Cert: 15 Running Time: 180 mins on one disc

Available on digital to download and keep from 12 May 2025

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

