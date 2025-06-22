Aaron Taylor-Johnson says the 28 Years Later cast were given "freedom of space to make mistakes" by director Danny Boyle.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson loved working with Danny Boyle on 28 Years Later

The 35-year-old actor plays Jamie in the new post-apocalyptic horror movie and praised the experimental approach that the acclaimed filmmaker took to the project.

Aaron told Collider: "I think most days were definitely a new experience for me, and for us. Very creative. He was experimenting with these different cameras and different rigs and stuff, and not always with a sense of, like, 'This is how it's going to work.'

"Some things he'd be like, 'Look, I don't know', and that was quite refreshing because it meant that there was this freedom of space to make mistakes, but be creative and find something new.

"He's exceptional. When you're in the hands of Danny, he's got such an enthusiasm and this great energy, he really makes you feel in the safest of hands."

Aaron features alongside Jodie Comer in the film with the pair as married couple Jamie and Isla – with Alfie Williams portraying their 12-year-old son Spike – and revealed that he and the Killing Eve actress spoke at length about the background to their characters in the flick that marks the latest installment of the 28 Days Later franchise.

The Kraven the Hunter star said: "I feel like there was definitely a lot of love there in their relationship, but we had this two-week period before in the rehearsal period to really kind of dive into how they may have found each other, their relationship to the community, the island.

"The one thing that they both can agree on is that they adore their son, and they've raised their son in this community."

Taylor-Johnson added: "So, it's fractured, and it's complex, and I like that humanity, that sort of human, flawed aspect of it. Yeah, we talked a lot about the backstory to feel like it was grounded in something."

Jodie felt that it was important for the duo to "understand" the background to their alter egos, even though it was often forgotten about when the pair were acting together on set.

The 32-year-old star said: "It was like you say, it was important for us to understand that, and honestly, you then have to kind of forget it when you get on the set because you're faced with the material in front of you and where they are at this present moment.

"But yeah, it was always important for us to feel that we knew the history before they got to this point."

Meanwhile, Aaron revealed that he was "hugely impressed" with the attitude of his young co-star Williams – who is just 14 years of age.

He said: "I was hugely impressed with Alfie's focus and his energy every single day. He was so switched on and gave it his all, and terrific to work with.

"To have collaborative conversations with Danny and come up with great thoughts and opinions on his character in the scenes, he truly came to work prepared every day. So, it was very impressive, emotionally."