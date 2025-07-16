Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in Werwulf.

The 35-year-old actor will reunite with director Robert Eggers on the motion picture, after sources confirmed to Deadline that Taylor-Johnson has signed up for the movie.

And the insider also revealed Lily Rose-Depp is in talks to appear alongside him.

Both Taylor-Johnson and Rose-Depp previously teamed up with Eggers for 2024 gothic horror film Nosferatu.

Eggers will helm Werwulf, which is slated to be released on Christmas Day 2026 in the US.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, the motion picture is expected to be a 13th century werewolf horror movie.

But it is known that Eggers has reunited with his The Northman collaborator Sjón for the script.

In January, insiders told the Hollywood Reporter that the story will be set in 13th century England, with dialogue "true to the time period".

Translations and annotations will be provided for those who don't understand Old English, but Eggers has now decided against shooting the film in black and white.

Nosferatu - which also stars Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult and Emma Corrin - tells the terrifying tale of a young woman who finds herself the target of the ancient Transylvanian vampire Count Orlok after the creature becomes infatuated by her.

The 41-year-old director recently revealed the inspirations behind his remake of Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, F. W. Murnau's 1922 silent German Expressionist vampire film.

It was influenced by Jack Clayton’s 1961 picture The Innocents, which is based on 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by the American novelist Henry James.

The novella focuses on a governess who watches over two children and comes to fear that their large estate is haunted by ghosts and that the children are being possessed.

During an appearance on Alamo Drafthouse’s YouTube series Guest Selects, the filmmaker said: “I think it is one of the best - perhaps the best - gothic ghost movie ever made.

“I watch it a couple times a year probably for inspiration. Freddy Francis was the cinematographer, who directed many Hammer horror films, but his finest collaborations are with Jack Clayton.

"And what he does with the camera was very inspiring to what my cinematographer and I were up to with Nosferatu."