John Capodice has died at the age of 83.

The veteran actor - who is best known for appearing in 1994 comedy movie ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ and for his roles in 'Ryan's Hope' and ‘General Hospital’ - passed away on Monday (30.12.24), the website for Pizzi Funeral Home in New Jersey has confirmed.

No cause of death has been revealed as of yet.

The funeral home described Capodice as “a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him”.

Born in December 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, Capodice began his career in the late 1970s with the ABC TV soap opera ‘Ryan’s Hope’, in which he played Lloyd Lord in six episodes.

Capodice starred opposite the likes of Jim Carrey, Sean Young and Courteney Cox in the 1994 comedy movie ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’, in which he portrayed Sgt. Aguado.

Capodice’s other film appearances include ‘Speed’ (1994), ‘Independence Day’ (1996), ‘Enemy of the State’ (1998), ‘Family Business’ (1989), ‘The Doors’ (1991) and ’Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult’ (1994).

As for his TV career, the actor notably played Carmine Cerullo in ‘General Hospital’ for six episodes from 1994 to 1996.

Capodice’s other TV appearances include ‘Murder, She Wrote’, ‘Spenser: For Hire’, ‘Kate and Allie’, ‘Law and Order’, ‘The West Wing’, ‘Six Feet Under’, ’CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ and ‘Seinfeld’.

Capodice’s most recent on-screen appearance came in the 2019, where he played Don Rossi in the gangster movie ‘Coyote, El’.

On top of his TV and film career, Capodice also lent his voice to the 2010 video game Mafia II’, where he portrayed Sidney Pen.

Aside from his hefty TV and film portfolio, Capodice served in Korea during his time in the U.S. army from 1964 to 1966, and was described as “proud member of the Blauvelt Sons of Italy Rockland Lodge 2176.”

Capodice is survived by his wife Jane, his two children and four grandchildren.