Adam Pearson will star in a new adaptation of 'The Elephant Man'.

The 'A Different Man' actor - who has neurofibromatosis - is "beyond honoured" to have been cast as Joseph Merrick in a new feature film, which will be written by Moby Pomerance, the son of the late Bernard Pomerance, who wrote the original 'Elephant Man' play.

Adam wrote on X: "Well — here’s the announcement — I am beyond honoured to be playing this role and involved in this project.

"Shout out to my reps and family for their unwavering support and huge shout out to those who follow and support my work. I love you all."

John Hurt played the role in David Lynch's 1980 'Elephant Man' film while the likes of Bradley Cooper, the late David Bowie, Billy Crudup and Mark Hamill have all played Merrick - who got his nickname as an exhibit in 19th century freak shows due to his physical disfigurements - on stage, but 40-year-old Adam will be the first disabled actor to take the role on screen, Variety reports.

The acto noted Merrick "is a man I have a long and complex relationship with."

He added in a statement: "From having his name used as a term of derision to learning about the man himself in documentaries I’ve presented. It’s been a cathartic journey of growing to love and respect a man who I as a child I avoided even thinking about.

"Now as a disability advocate and actor, I can think of no greater honour (yet heavy responsibility) than to tell the true story of Joseph Carey Merrick.”

The 'Under the Skin' actor previously criticised the BBC for casting 'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton as Merrick in a TV adaptation which appeared to later be shelved.

He told LBC Radio in 2018: "I think the job ultimately should go to the best actor, however, actors with the condition you're trying to portray should absolutely be the first port of call, irrespective of how much extra effort that is for a casting director or production crew.

"Don't be lazy, be authentic."

And Adam admitted he would always be subjected to ridicule when he was younger if 'The Elephant Man' was ever on TV.

He told People magazine last year: Anytime 'The Elephant Man' or 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' was on TV, the next day I’d hear that nickname."

Filming is scheduled to begin on 'The Elephant Man' next year.