Adria Arjona is to star in The Thomas Crown Affair

The 33-year-old actress has been cast alongside Michael B. Jordan in the new take on the romantic heist movie that is being directed by the Sinners star.

Taylor Russell had been set to appear with Michael in the movie - which is slated for release in March 2027 - but dropped out of the project due to "creative differences".

Adria joins an ensemble cast that included Sir Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart.

The new project is the third The Thomas Crown Affair movie, with the original 1968 flick starring Faye Dunaway and Steve McQueen before the picture was remade in 1999 featuring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

The Fall Guy scribe Drew Pearce has written the script for the new movie after a previous draft had been penned by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo serve as producers for Outlier Society alongside Charles Rogen for Atlas Entertainment.

Alan Trustman, who wrote the screenplay for the original The Thomas Crown Affair film, serves as an executive producer on the latest flick.

The upcoming movie takes place in Europe, and the art of thieving remains a central theme of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brosnan had expressed his support for the new remake earlier this year and wishes Michael "every success" with the movie.

The former James Bond actor told GQ: "Oh, Michael is such a gifted actor, and it's all his for the doing and the taking. It is. Yeah, why not? I really love heist movies, it's why I made the remake and the timing for me was perfect in the days that were of MGM and James Bond. So, yes, good luck. I wish him every success."

Adria has previously starred in movies such as Hit Man and Blink Twice and recalled how she was "saved" by attending Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City during her teenage years as she sought a career in the profession.

She told Collider: "Acting school kind of saved me.

"I had a pretty rough upbringing. There were parts there that were not the happiest, and acting really came in and saved me and taught me how to express myself through what I do."

Adria explained that she has embraced the opportunity to "play different characters".

The Andor star said: "Every job you take, you're telling a story to the world of the kind of artist that you are, so you have to stick to your guns and be really truthful to what you believe in.

"It's mostly, also, for me, to not be bored, right? To play different characters and to show the world that I'm more than just one thing."

However, she previously admitted that she would like to be more "strategic" when it comes to making career choices.

Adria said: "I wish I was more of a strategic actor when it comes to making choices. But I’m just more excited by the women that I get to embody."