Alec Gillis wants to work on sequel to Werewolves

The special effects genius worked on Steven C. Miller's 2024 horror film and revealed that he is keen to improve the transformation sequences should the action-horror franchise continue.

Alec told Bloody Disgusting: "What I really want to do is I want to work with Scott (E. Anderson, Oscar-winning special effects artist) on the sequel and really figure out some cool transformation stuff because I think what we're missing in movies right now is we're missing that tight within the frame overlap of practical pieces and digital extension and enhancement and transformation.

"I think we could do something that's so cool looking that it stops the viewer from worrying about how it was done, and you can just enjoy it. I know that's in the movie as well because I've seen it, and Scott's work is fabulous. But I just want you to know I'm greedy. I want to be part of it all."

Gillis says it is vital that 'Werewolves' proves successful with audiences in order for there to be more budget for special effects in the future.

He explained: "I know that a lot of fans are really jonesing to have full, practical transformations in a werewolf movie. I'm with you on that, by the way, which is why it's very important for us to make this movie a success so that there is a sequel.

"I'm already banging on that door, and in addition to doing practical suits, I've also got to do some parts and pieces. It'll be a blend of digital and practical. But I think we could do some really cool stuff."