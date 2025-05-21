Tom Cruise's next movie is a "brutal comedy".

Alejandro G. Inarritu is making a comedy with Tom Cruise

The 62-year-old actor is currently promoting 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' but he's also been busy working on director Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled 'July' and has just wrapped shooting in London.

The Oscar-winning director teased the film is "insane" and promised audiences will be surprised.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane.

"It’s scary and funny and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me, but I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little."

The 61-year-old filmmaker praised Tom for his "total commitment" to the role and compared the tone to that of his 2014 movie 'Birdman'.

He added: "I felt Birdman was a comedy, a dark comedy, and this one was challenging like that.

"And Tom makes me laugh every single day. He has this total commitment, this total madness.”

'July' will also star Sandra Huller and the Mexican filmmaker has admired the 'Anatomy of a Fall' actress' work for some time.

He said: "“I’ve loved Sandra since 'Toni Erdmann'. I met her here in Cannes that year [2017] and have been wanting to work with her ever since."

Alejandro plans to begin editing the film - which will also feature the likes of Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Michael Stuhlbarg and John Goodman - "next week" and 'July' is scheduled for release next autumn.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker's breakthrough work, 'Amores Perros' - which starred Gael Garcia Bernal - is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and it still means a lot to Alejandro.

He said: “Back then, in Mexico, we made maybe seven movies a year.

“There was no real national cinema. If you made one film, that was it. That was your shot. And I poured everything into that film.

"All the contradictions, the rage, the love, the chaos of Mexico City — it’s all in there. That’s why it’s messy. That’s why it’s alive.”

As well a marking the anniversary with a visual installation set to exhibit in Milan, Mexico City and Los Angeles later this year, 'Amores Perros' will also be rereleased into cinemas.

The director said: “So that young people can see it on the big screen, not just on one of these [phones]."