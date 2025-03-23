Alicia Vikander enjoys making herself feel uncomfortable in her work.

Alicia Vikander likes to challenge herself

The 36-year-old star tries to go "extremely deep" into her roles but she doesn't consider herself to be a method actress as it is important to her to cast off her characters and leave them behind at the end of a day's filming.

Alicia - who plays Virginia, an assessor who behaves in a child-like manner to assess the suitability of potential parents in new movie 'The Assessment' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I played a person who’s method acting, but I don’t consider myself one.

"I still love going extremely deep. I really commit to roles, and I go to places where I don’t feel comfortable. I know that if I do commit, I’m going to be surprised by the outcome..

"But I’m very much the actor who leaves my work [on set], because I need to recharge. I need to zero myself for the next day if I’m going to try and go there again.

"But if anything stayed with me, it was more the personal stories from a lot of the people involved in the film. The subject made us open up between ourselves, naturally."

The 36-year-old actress has worked with method actors in the past and tries not to "engage" with them but understands everyone has their own process.

Asked if she's ever realised she was working with someone who refused to break character, she said: "Yes, once, but I’m very much like, 'Whatever anyone needs.'

"I kind of leave people to do their own thing. So I chose to not really engage, but I was aware of it and let them do it."

Alicia was pleased people found some scenes in 'The Assessment' when she was behaving like a child to be "amusing" as she thinks it makes the story more impactful.

She said: "The kitchen scene is when she actually starts morphing into these different versions of herself, and whilst a certain amount is on the page, it wasn’t that much. It then felt like a real stage performance in the sense that everyone was like, 'What is she going to do?'

"So I was quite nervous ahead of that day, I must say. It was a bit like taking a leap of faith, and I was like, 'Okay, I’m just going to go for it.'

"So it was nice when people could find it amusing and that the absurdity of it could really grab people.

"We all saw that in the script, and it was very important to me that it come across, especially because of the subject that we are handling. So it’s great if you can be like, 'What is going on?'

"It’s great if you can find it amusing — until you don’t. Hopefully, the [eventual] gut punch will be even greater that way."