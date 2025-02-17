Fede Alvarez hopes the sequel to ‘Alien: Romulus’ will begin shooting this year.

Fede Alvarez is hoping to begin filming the sequel to Alien: Romulus this year

The 47-year-old director - who helmed the 2024 sci-fi horror film - is already writing the follow-up flick, and has now teased the sequel to ‘Alien: Romulus’ may be “[his] next movie”.

When Collider asked Alvarez when he expected principal photography to commence on the film, he said: “It’s a good question. I hope I can shoot it this year.”

The filmmaker added he and his team have been enjoying the success of ‘Alien: Romulus’ - with the movie getting a nomination in the Best Visual Effects category at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards - though stressed he was “really excited” to return for the sequel.

He said: “For the last couple of months, I’ve been trying not to think about anything, just enjoying the fact that the movie did well, and now we’ve got some love in this award season, so I’ve been trying to think about that. But obviously, with the studio, we love the idea of making a sequel for this.

“So, most likely. We have a path, an idea that I’m really excited about for the continuation to really push the saga.”

‘Alien: Romulus’ - which stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, Trevor Newlin and Aileen Wu - is set in between the events of Sir Ridley Scott’s original ‘Alien’ and James Cameron’s sequel ‘Aliens’, and follows a group of space colonisers who stumble across an old space station, only to discover the facility harbours a blood-thirsty Xenomorph.

Alvarez previously said he and co-writer Rodo Sayagues would be going into “uncharted waters” in the follow-up to ‘Alien Romulus’.

He told Empire magazine: “Rodo and I are working on that right now.

“We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in ‘Alien: Romulus’], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters.”

Although he didn’t reveal any specific details about the sequel’s story, Alvarez hinted the film would once again follow Rain (Spaeny).

He explained: “I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the ‘Alien’ franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before.”

The ‘Evil Dead’ filmmaker insisted he was only making a follow-up to ‘Alien: Romulus’ because the team had a “really good idea” for the upcoming movie.

He said: “The mistake usually with sequels is to make them because you can, and because of the success of ‘Romulus’, we definitely can make a sequel.

“But I wouldn't do it unless we have a really good idea for it, something that's worthy of the title.”