Allison Williams is already planning a third movie in the ‘M3GAN’ franchise.

Allison Williams planning third M3GAN movie

Although she is currently promoting the sequel ‘M3GAN 2.0’, producer and star Allison, 37, admitted she wants to continue working on movies about the artificially intelligent doll who develops self-awareness and becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her human companion.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “We don’t want to presume anything, but I would say a lot [of forethought has gone into a third movie]. That’s all I’m going to say. We love to dream; that’s why we’re all in this business. We have big aspirations of big dreams, and I certainly don’t feel like I’m done making these movies with these people and this tonal landscape and the subject matter. So, yeah, I have been dreaming of a third, for sure.”

Allison also believes the success of the film is down to being “fully committed to this world and its stakes”.

She explained: “The theme with these movies is that they’re actually very hard to pull off. To do it right, we have to forget about the camp and the meta commentary on the world we created in the first movie, and just take it all as seriously as we possibly can. When I am in scenes with M3GAN or playing the stakes of the movie, if I’m at all winking at this hilarious ride we’re on and the camp of it all, it doesn’t work anymore. So I was completely aware of the fact that the only successful version of this movie is one where we’re all just fully committed to this world and its stakes, and the execution of all of that is everything. It’s all we have. That makes for a really funny, unpredictable and unique dynamic from the first movie. The characters themselves can’t believe that they’re finding this to be their milieu, and they’re just going to make the best of it.”