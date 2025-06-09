Amanda Seyfried has been offered "richer" roles since becoming a mother.

Amanda Seyfried thinks motherhood has changed her career

The 39-year-old actress believes that motherhood has changed the course of her career, as she's now being offered a different kind of role.

The Hollywood star - who has Nina, seven, and Thomas, four, with husband Thomas Sadoski - told Variety: "As soon as the people of Hollywood understood that I popped something out of my body, they’re like, 'You’re a mom now.' And it comes with a lot of benefits. The roles are richer."

Amanda stars in and executive produced 'Long Bright River', a crime drama miniseries based on the 2020 book of the same name by Liz Moore.

And the actress has opened up about the challenge of balancing her career with her parental responsibilities.

She said: "It was the first time I had been away from my kids five days a week.

"Our days were so long, I’d stay in the city and then I’d go home on the weekends. That was a lot of, 'I’m here for you, kids. If I end up taking a nap accidentally, you can cuddle with me.'"

Amanda also enjoyed the challenge of producing the project.

She said: "I was the kind of producer whose agent just negotiated a credit. But I did have the leadership role on set. I was No. 1 on the call sheet, which was nice because you set the tone."

Amanda made her feature film debut in the teen comedy Mean Girls back in 2004.

The movie - which also starred the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey - proved to be a huge hit with cinemagoers, and Amanda is still regularly reminded of the project.

Asked if she's re-watched Mean Girls, Amanda replied: "No. It’s on often enough, though.

"I love it. I really love seeing my face on people’s T-shirts. I’m a little resentful because Paramount still owes me some money for the likeness. Every store sells Mean Girls T-shirts with our faces. Don’t I [get something from that]? Even the girl at TSA tells me it’s her favourite movie."

Amanda previously revealed that her entire lifestyle has been transformed by her experience of motherhood.

The movie star also admitted that she cherishes her "alone time".

Amanda - who has been married to Thomas since 2017 - told People: "I sit and I crochet, or I go to the gym in the barn, or I go out to coffee with a fellow parent or a friend upstate.

"I get a lot of alone time on a train when I go to the city. If I have to go to the city, I take the train. And I get like an hour and 40 minutes of alone time each way. And I'm always crocheting. Knitting, crocheting, that's my lifestyle."