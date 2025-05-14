Amanda Seyfried and Scoot McNairy are to star in prison break thriller 'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd'.

Amanda Seyfried joins The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd cast

Written and directed by Tim Blake Nelson, the upcoming motion picture tells the story of a teacher in an abusive marriage who falls for a convict after landing a job at a maximum-security prison.

The movie will be a reunion for 39-year-old Seyfried and Nelson, who will star opposite one another in forthcoming historical musical film 'Ann Lee', in which Amanda portrays the titular founding leader of the Shakers religious sect.

Nelson is quoted by Deadline as saying: "I feel deeply fortunate to be able to tell this story with such an extraordinary lead cast.

"I have always admired Amanda, and getting to work with her on Mona Fastvold’s film 'Ann Lee' last summer confirmed for me what an extraordinary person she is aside from her talent."

Nelson admitted McNairy's role is a "demanding part", but he is looking forward to seeing the 47-year-old actor "accomplish" the role.

He added: "As for Scoot, it’s great to be able to offer him such a demanding part.

"No one has seen him do what he’s about to accomplish in this role.

"It will be magnificent to be on set with these two performers."

'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd' - which will be produced by Julie Buck, Nelson, Ryan Bartecki, Miles David Romney, and Billy Hines - is in production in Georgia.

Nelson said: "It’s a difficult story, but also one meant to grab its audience and not let go.

"We’ve assembled a cast and crew of people dedicated to making something not only compelling but unforgettable."

In December, it was revealed Seyfried is to lead the cast of 'Ann Lee', a movie put together by the team behind the Golden Globe-nominated historical drama film 'The Brutalist'.

It is described as an "epic fable" about the religious leader Ann Lee, the founding member of the Shaker Movement, who was proclaimed by followers as the female Christ and ended up building one of the largest utopian societies in the history of the United States.