Amanda Seyfried is starring in the musical Ann Lee

The 39-year-old actress has signed up to star in the movie that has been put together by the team behind the Golden Globe-nominated historical drama film 'The Brutalist'.

Mona Fastvold – co-writer of 'The Brutalist' – serves as the director, co-screenwriter and producer on the new movie with her collaborator Brady Corbet also involved in penning the screenplay. Composer Daniel Blumberg has also written and produced the original music for the picture.

The movie is described as an "epic fable" about the religious leader Ann Lee, the founding member of the Shaker Movement, who was proclaimed by followers as the female Christ and ended up building one of the largest utopian societies in the history of the United States.

Lee, a rare female religious head at the time, and her followers worshipped through the exuberant mediums of song and dance.

She was born in England in 1736 but she and a small group of followers emigrated to New York in 1774 where Lee went on to become a powerful and prominent figure.

Amanda has previous in the musical genre as she played the character of Sophie Sheridan in the 2008 movie 'Mamma Mia!' and the sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' a decade later and revealed earlier this year that she was rooting for pop star Sabrina Carpenter to join the cast of the next movie.

When ABC News asked the Hollywood star whether Carpenter could play her daughter in the movie even though the singer was only 14 years her junior, Seyfried said: "You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be. … I’m an actor. I’ll do it.

"If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. She’s … I’m a big fan."

When asked for an update on the possible third ‘Mamma Mia!’ instalment, the 'Mean Girls' actress admitted she hadn’t seen a screenplay yet, but emphasised that "everybody says it’s gonna happen".

She said: "'Mamma Mia! 3', let’s go baby.

"Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script."

Seyfried's co-star Christine Baranski revealed earlier this year that producer Judy Kramer was working on a third movie and is confident that it will come to fruition.

The 'Gilded Age' actress said: "I was in London with Judy Kramer at our favourite watering hole, she is planning ‘Mamma Mia 3’. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!

"But, it’s not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Kramer makes things happen."

Christine added: "[Kramer] made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Kramer to get everybody back together."