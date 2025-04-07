Rami Malek has a "spiritual connection" with Laurence Fishburne.

The 43-year-old actor stars alongside Laurence, 63, in 'The Amateur', the new thriller film - but Rami has revealed that they've actually known each other for years, and that they've always shared a strong connection.

Speaking to HeyUGuys, Rami explained: "He and I met years ago and I think it was at an 'Avengers' afterparty ... we locked eyes and there was a moment when we knew, we both had this spiritual connection to one another."

Rami has actually fufliled a long-held dream by starring alongside Laurence in 'The Amateur'.

The acclaimed actor described working with the Hollywood veteran - who played Morpheus in the 'Matrix' film franchise - as a "gift".

Rami said: "I've admired his work in a way that I have few actors in my lifetime, so to get to work with him was a dream. Really! I know people throw that out all the time as a cliche, but it's Morpheus - it's the greatest mentor you could probably have in action film history. So ... what luck! What a gift."

Rami starred alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas in the 2021 Bond movie 'No Time to Die'.

And the actor - who played Lyutsifer Safin in the film - previously revealed that he feared for his life while working on the movie.

Speaking on the ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’ podcast, Rami explained: "My first day on set, I was standing on top of an ice lake that was melting, and it was melting quite quickly.

"There was only a certain number of people, a capacity that we could have and we’re shooting on film, which is already kind of nerve wracking because you can’t reset and go back and play another moment."

Rami confessed to feeling increasingly anxious about the scene during the shoot.

The movie star added: "Just have to get through it and to add to that tension and anxiety you’re thinking, ‘Am I going to fall through this at any point, am I actually going to die on 'No Time To Die?'"

Rami also admitted to having nothing in common with his on-screen character.

He told Empire: "With Safin I thought, ‘Okay, I'll find a way to really sympathise and empathise with this guy and make the audience fall in love with him perhaps, because they can empathise with his pain.’

"But there's something so dark and evil and sinister about him that I just had to remove myself from him and say, this is not part of my DNA thankfully, and I can just transform into somebody who I don't have to pull anything from and just create something that is exciting to bring to Daniel and 007."