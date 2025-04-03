Amazon MGM have promised 'James Bond' fans "a fresh, exotic new chapter".

The studio gained creative control of the 007 franchise earlier this year after longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli decided to step back, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman attached to produce the next film in the super spy series.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Amazon MGM executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll told the convention: "We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.

"They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership.”

There is still no update on who will be following on from Daniel Craig as the super spy in the next instalment.

Meanwhile, speaking about Amazon MGM as a whole, Valenti promised "a bold and diverse slate" of films for fans across the board, with a commitment to "beloved IP and "original concepts".

She said: We’re building a bold and diverse slate with theatrical in mind — sci-fi, fantasy, action-packed adventures, family-friendly fare, gripping thrillers — movies designed to be seen big and felt deeply.

"Whether we’re tapping into beloved IP or launching original concepts, our goal is the same: to deliver unforgettable, four-quadrant experiences that deserve the theatrical moment.”

When it comes to Bond specifically, recent reports claim producers could bring the franchise back with an "origins" movie and a "very young" new leading man.

The rumour was shared by actor Daniel Mays who revealed he'd heard some details about what Amazon are planning for Bond.

During an appearance on the 'We’re Not Getting Any Younger' podcast, he said: "Bond is a big deal right, that going to Amazon ... I heard a rumour they’re going to cast someone very young and go sort of back to the origins.

"They’re going to sort of '60s, you're going to have all the retro cars and that sort of stuff - and start again. I think that would be kind of cool."

However, producers Pascal ('Spider-Man') and Heyman ('Harry Potter') are yet to offer any firm details on what the future holds.

In a joint statement after their appointments, they said: "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema.

"We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."