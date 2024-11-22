Amy Adams "channelled [her] own experiences" for 'Nightb****'.

Amy Adams plays a woman who turns into a dog in her new movie

The 50-year-old actress - who has 14-year-old daughter Aviana with husband Darren Le Gallo - plays Mother in the film, a woman who occasionally turns into dog, and she found it "wonderful" not having to "pretend to be different" because she drew on her own memories of feeling exhausted for her character.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I had just come off of a play, so I was already working on a deficit of sleep and being very tired. I had a lot of a sense memory of being a parent and sort of the exhaustion that comes with that.

“I think, with this, I just wanted to meet the character where I was, and so it was wonderful to not have to pretend to be different than I was on set.

“I feel like I really was able to channel my own experiences through this.”

The comedy-horror is based on author Rachel Yoder's book of the same name and director Marielle Heller told how she'd been wanting to make a movie about motherhood for some time before she came across the 2021 novel.

She said: “It was like she’d been staring and spying on my brain. I felt so seen by it.

“I felt like she was saying the thoughts that I had kept secret in my head out loud.

“I think there is this version of motherhood that I see in movies and TV and on Instagram or whatever that just really does a disservice to women.

“There is a lack of honesty around anything around our bodies around aging. We just do not talk. Not to mention that there’s a lack of medical attention given to women and whatever we’ve got going on with our bodies.”

Mary Holland, who appears in the movie as Miriam, thinks there is plenty in the film that will surprise viewers.

She said: “You sort of wonder how that twist, her turning into a dog, how that’s going to play out, and then getting to see it in that really… the body horror of it all."