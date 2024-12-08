Amy Adams found making 'Arrival' to be a "strangely meditative" experience.

Amy Adams starred in the 2016 sci-fi drama

The 50-year-old actress starred alongside Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and Michael Stuhlbarg in the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie and Amy has revealed that she still has very fond memories of shooting the 2016 sci-fi drama.

Amy told Collider: "You can never predict, really, what the experience of others will be, but the experience of making it was very, very special to me."

The Hollywood star praised Denis, 57, for creating a "very focused, quiet, fun, respectful set".

She said: "It was very singular and strangely meditative. Denis creates a very focused, quiet, fun, respectful set. It was lovely."

Amy is set to star alongside Jenna Ortega in 'Klara and the Sun', and the acclaimed actress has revealed that she's looking forward to working with Jenna, 22, and director Taika Waititi on the sci-fi film.

Asked what attracted her to the project, Amy shared: "It was fast and furious.

"I got a call that said, 'How do you feel about leaving for New Zealand in two weeks to work with Taika?' Of course, my ears perked up because I’ve wanted to work with him for a long time. I love his sensibility. Had one conversation with him, read the script, and jumped on a plane to New Zealand.

"I was really excited to work with him. Jenna [Ortega] is absolutely wonderful and so perfect as Klara."

Meanwhile, Amy previously admitted that she's always been attracted to characters who are "very vulnerable".

The actress revealed that she feels "curious about the way people have connected with certain things".

Amy told Interview magazine: "I would say that a lot of the characters I’ve been attracted to are very vulnerable and they expose themselves emotionally. Not so much in 'The Fighter', not so much in 'The Master' - I think those are different. But definitely in 'Doubt' and 'Enchanted'. Those characters put their hearts out there, which is always a scary thing to do.

"I find that in life all you can do is try to be honest about who you are and how you’re feeling, and trust that it will be received in the correct way. I haven’t spent a lot of time evaluating my body of work for a through line, but I guess I am curious about the way people have connected with certain things, and I do find it interesting that I tend to be attracted to - or the world brings me to - parts that sort of cluster together.

"Like, when I first moved to Los Angeles, I was just sort of playing bitchy cheerleader types. Then I went through my naivete phase, the Brenda [Amy's character in 'Catch Me If You Can'] thing, where I went from a cheerleader to playing someone with braces. Now I’m attracted to a little tougher, hard-to-handle ladies."