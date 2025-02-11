Amy Adams is set to star in and executive produce 'Cape Fear'.

Amy Adams has joined the cast of 'Cape Fear'

The 50-year-old actress is poised to star alongside Javier Bardem in the new Apple TV series, which is being executive produced by Hollywood icons Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Amy will play a character called Anna, an attorney who is married to another attorney named Tom, in the series.

Amy's character faces a terrifying scenario when Max Cady, a character from her past, played by Javier, emerges from prison and threatens to disrupt her life.

The role of Tom, Amy's on-screen husband, has yet to be cast.

The 'Cape Fear' remake is being written by Nick Antosca, while Javier is also serving as an executive producer on the project.

'Cape Fear' is based on John D. MacDonald's novel 'The Executioners'.

The novel actually inspired a 1962 film adaptation starring Gregory Peck, as well as Scorsese’s 1991 remake of the same name.

Apple TV is framing the upcoming series as an exploration of America's obsession with true crime stories in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Amy recently confessed to being "very naive" during her early years in Hollywood.

The actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the movie business - but Amy initially struggled with self-doubts and vulnerabilities.

The 'Junebug' star told Variety: "I was just very naive, and I think I was really afraid to show any truth or darkness about the flip side of the human experience.

"I would have felt so vulnerable and so exposed."

Amy has a teenage daughter called Aviana, and the actress believes that motherhood has transformed her career.

The movie star explained that her daughter is now her focus, rather than her film career.

She said: "Every moment needed to be dedicated to the care and keeping of my child.

"Motherhood did redirect my priorities. And I think that changed some relationships. That was hard, but I don’t think it’s uncommon."

Amy is now keen to work with a new generation of actors and actresses. And the veteran star revealed that she's particularly fond of Jenna Ortega, her co-star in Taika Waititi's 'Klara and the Sun' adaptation.

Amy explained: "I learn so much from the young women that I work with.

"I feel like I learn more from them than they could ever learn from me. I do forget that I’m not their age sometimes. I’m like, ‘Amy, you’re 50. You’re not gonna hang!’"

Despite this, Amy observed that there are still some benefits to being an older actress.

The film star - who has won various awards over the years, including two Golden Globes - said: "It gets so much better. But there are things I miss: my joints working, collagen, things like that."