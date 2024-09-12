Ana de Armas has described 'Ballerina' as "dangerous" and "sexy".

Ana de Armas thinks Ballerina will be a hit

The 36-year-old star plays the lead role in the 'John Wick' spin-off and feels that the reshoots that have delayed the movie until next year were imperative for enhancing the picture's quality.

Speaking to Collider, Ana said: "Every time they say you have reshoots, it's not good. You don't feel good about it.

"All we did in those reshoots had to be there. We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular."

Ana suggested that audiences are going to be "surprised" by the movie even though it doesn't deviate from what has made the 'John Wick' franchise so successful.

The 'No Time To Die' actress said: "A trailer is coming out soon, I've been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful. I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very 'John Wick'.

"I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing."

Ana revealed last year that she had been left "in pain" while shooting fight scenes for the flick but didn't want to complain too much as co-star Keanu Reeves had tackled the sequences with ease.

She told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised...

"Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts.

"And I'm like – I can't complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best."