Andrew Garfield would return to Marvel under the right conditions

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star - who made a crossover appearance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe during 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - has revealed that he would return as Peter Parker's web-slinging alter ego if it was the right project for him.

Speaking to Esquire about his potential return, he said: "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into.

The star- who used to date Emma Stone - added: "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return."

Meanwhile, Andrew shared he is "excited" to work again.

The 41-year-old actor can next be seen opposite Florence Pugh in 'We Live in Time', his first film in three years, and he admitted his sabbatical has given him a fresh enthusiasm for making movies.

Asked if he is out of his sabbatical now, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think so. Yeah, I think I’m excited to work again in a different way. I feel looser, I feel less precious. I feel more joyful. I feel more aware.

"I feel established enough as a person in the world, as an actor within myself and within the world. I know myself well enough now to feel more enjoyment… I’m still a headcase — when I’m on a set, I’m like a dog with a bone and get taken over by some weird spirit that is never satisfied — but that’s never going to change, and I don’t want it to, but within that, I can feel a lot more pleasure and a lot more enjoyment, play and freedom."