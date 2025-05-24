Angela Bassett had no desire to do any stunts in 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'.

The 66-year-old actress returns to the action franchise as US President Erika Sloane in the new blockbuster and revealed that she is glad that she didn't have to do any high-octane scenes alongside co-star Tom Cruise.

Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, Angela said: "There is no part of me whatsoever that thinks that, dreams that, hopes that and longs for that.

"I am gobsmacked by that (Cruise's stunts)."

Angela returns to a part she first played in the 2018 film 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' and explained that she was stunned to be offered a role in the long-running film series.

Asked if Cruise had approached her about the movie, she said: "I got a phone call from my agent... I suppose he called her or his people called my people.

"I got a phone call, I remember I was at home, I was in my kitchen. I picked up my phone and it was like, 'Hey, they want you to come and do 'Mission: Impossible' and I was like, 'The animated series?' I'm thinking of some other 'Mission: Impossible' – no, the 'Mission: Impossible'."

The Oscar-nominated star has been working in the film industry for more than 30 years and described 'Mission: Impossible' as one of her most significant projects because of the franchise's huge global appeal.

Bassett said: "It is among the most exciting. It's humungous, global. The audiences have been there from the beginning so to come into the franchise at number six and not drag it down... it's been a very, very special experience."

Although Angela is not involved in any dramatic scenes, she did enjoy tense political scenes with her co-stars Holt McCallany and Janet McTeer and forged a close bond with those on set.

The 'What's Love Got to Do With It' actress said: "All around the table, they're a great bunch of guys to spend weeks and days and hours in a room with. Not only are they brilliant actors but they are hysterical, they have great stories to share, especially Holt, he's a good storyteller. We had a great time."

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' has been billed as the last movie in the franchise and star Simon Pegg finds it "bittersweet" that things are coming to an end.

The 55-year-old star, who portrays technician Benji Dunn, told Collider: "It's strange. It's bittersweet, is the best way I can describe it.

"It's been such a ride. It's been such an amazing experience. I feel grateful, and I feel sad, and I'm excited for people to see this movie. I mean, what an incredible wrapping up."