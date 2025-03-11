Anika Noni Rose is "deeply disappointed" that 'The Princess and the Frog' won't be made into a television show.

The 52-year-old actress voiced the role of Tiana in the 2009 animated musical film and Disney+ had plans to remake it as a series for their streaming platform but confirmed in early March that the project had been shelved.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (11.03.25, Anika said: "Last week an announcement was made regarding the cancellation of the series, 'Tiana'.

"I've been getting loads of messages expressing kindness, support, and overwhelming disappointment. "I've also been asked by different outlets to make a statement, but I'd rather talk to you directly.

"I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana's journey in series form has been cut short.

The Disney Legend added that the series had been a "long time coming" and thanked the writer and director Jenn Lee for all the "beautiful work" she had done on the project.

She added: "The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including - but not limited to - long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators, and an amazing music team."

The shelving of the series was first confirmed by The Hollywood Repoter, who noted that "despite best efforts, including several changes to the creative team", it had become impossible to put the project "where it needed to be".

The outlet noted at the time that "production costs" had become an issue, but the character is still a "key property" for Disney and is one of the official lineup from their Disney Princess range, which also includes the likes of Cinderella, Snow White and Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Despite the cancellation, Disney is said to be developing a "separate short form" project based on the original film, although details are "under wraps" at present.

'The Princess and the Frog' is based on the German folk tale 'The Frog Prince' features songs such as 'Almost There' and 'When We're Human'.