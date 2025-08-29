Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in talks to join the cast of Babies.

Anna Kendrick is in talks to star in the comedy film Babies

The duo are in negotiations to feature in the comedy movie that is being directed by Seth's wife Lauren Miller Rogen from her original screenplay.

A synopsis for the film reads: "Struggling with the decision of whether or not to bring a child into the world, Annie (Kendrick) and her husband Aaron (Rogen) become instant co-parents when their newly-divorced friend moves into their home with her three-year-old."

The picture will begin production in Los Angeles in November and is being co-financed and produced by AGC Studios and Monarch Media together with Lylas Pictures.

Anna made her directorial debut with the 2023 flick Woman of the Hour - based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on TV show The Dating Game before his crimes were exposed - and revealed that Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig was her unlikely first port of call for advice.

The 40-year-old star told The Hollywood Reporter last year: "Funny enough, the first person I called was Paul Feig, and the only reason I say that that’s funny is because this is a movie about a serial killer, and we mostly know him for comedies like 'Bridesmaids'.

"I admire him so much as a filmmaker and a collaborator, that I really wanted his perspective, and he had kind of a tough love thing for me. It was a very, ‘No excuses, the buck stops with you,’ kind of talk, so I’m very, very grateful to him."

Kendrick also starred in Woman of the Hour as The Dating Game contestant Sheryl Bradshaw and explained how she was so passionate about the movie that she would have been happy to work under a different director.

The Pitch Perfect actress said: "I genuinely felt so strongly about the film that I just wanted to do whatever was best for the movie, and if that meant somebody else, being in the director’s chair, I was fine with that.

"I think it was perhaps the most ambivalent pitch in the history of Hollywood because I can’t really do false confidence."

However, Anna was "heartbroken" to miss the showing of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 because the SAG-AFTRA strike was taking place at the time.

She said in a statement: "[This] film festival has proven time and time again that it is an artist-driven festival, and it has been my absolute honour to have TIFF as part of my career for the last 14 years.

"I truly can't express how proud I am to have the world premiere of Woman of the Hour at TIFF. It is more than a dream come true. I am heartbroken to not be with you all in this moment."

The Into the Woods star went on to add that she "wished" she could have been at the premiere of her film but at the same time remained "proud" to stand with her union in the fight for "fair wages".

She said: "I so wish they could be there to be celebrated in the way they richly deserve. As proud as we are of this film, we are equally proud to stand with our union in demanding fair wages."