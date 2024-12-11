Anne Hathaway says collaborating with Christopher Nolan for a third time makes her "feel like I'm doing something right".

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star, 42, worked with the legendary filmmaker on 2012's 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 2014's 'Interstellar', and a decade later, they are set to team up again on a mystery film due for release in 2026.

She told Women’s Wear Daily: “I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate.

It fills me with so much joy … I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself.”

Hathaway continued: “Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right.”

Several big-name stars have been linked to the as-yet untitled project, including Hathaway's 'Interstellar' co-star Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o, but plot details are also under wraps for now.

Sources told Variety that descriptions of the movie and loglines published so far are incorrect.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are also expected to star in the hotly anticipated new Nolan project.

The motion picture is expected to be released in July 2026, which is a similar window to other Nolan films in the past, including last year's 'Oppenheimer', and filming is expected to get underway early next year.

Holland recently admitted he is "honoured" to be teaming up with Nolan for his next project, and said it was a "phone call of a lifetime" when he was presented with the opportunity to take part in the forthcoming film.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he said: "All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited.

"And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know."

Asked if Nolan was the type of director Holland would say yes to "sight unseen", he replied: "100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holland admitted receiving a call about Nolan's upcoming project reminded him of signing up to star as Peter Park/ Spider-Man, who he has portrayed in six movies.

He said: "When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime.

"It was reminiscent of getting the call about 'Spider-Man' 10 years ago.

"It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited."