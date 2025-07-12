Anne Hathaway's Verity has been delayed.

The Devil Wears Prada star appears in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling thriller alongside the likes of Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, and while it was due to hit screens on 15 May, 2026, fans will now have to wait longer because Amazon MGM Studios have pushed back the film - which is directed by Michael Showalter - until 2 October 2026.

Verity follows writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is given the chance to complete the last three novels in a beloved book series because author Verity Crawford has had to put her pen down due to medical reasons.

After moving into the famed writer’s house to go over Verity’s notes, Lowen discovers the author has been left largely unresponsive following a car accident, and also learns Verity’s two twin daughters had died mere months after her near-fatal incident.

With these revelations swirling around her head, Lowen soon finds herself falling in love with Verity’s husband Jeremy, and also stumbles across an autobiographical manuscript penned by the writer, which reveals dark secrets about the life of the author.

The movie is one of a number of Colleen's novels being adapted for the big screen following the popularity of a third, last year's It Ends With Us.

Maika Monroe was recently cast in Reminders of Him, for which the author has co-written the screenplay.

The film - which will be directed by Vanessa Caswill - follows Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic accident hoping to reunite with her daughter - but faces resistance from those determined to keep her away.

As she forms an unexpected connection with Ledger Ward, a local bar owner, their growing bond threatens to upend the fragile trust of those around them, forcing Kenna to confront her past in pursuit of redemption and a second chance.

In addition, Regretting You will star Allison Williams, Scott Eastwood, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Willa Fitzgerald, and is an adaptation of the author's 2019 book of the same name.

The novel follows the turbulent relationship between Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter Clara and explores the themes of grief and first love.