Anya Taylor-Joy felt her familiarity with Miles Teller enhanced their performances in 'The Gorge'.

The pair play the lead roles of snipers Drasa and Levi in the forthcoming action survival film and the 'Last Night in Soho' admits the duo's comfort with each other benefitted the picture.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Anya said: "Miles and I have known each other for a really long time, loved each other for a really long time, and I'm a really big fan of his acting."

The 28-year-old star continued: "I think having the relationship was just invaluable because you have a shorthand and you can sort of understand the way the other person moves, and that helps in every way with the weapons, even.

"By the time the two of us were fighting together, there's just such an awareness of each other that was really fun and really useful, honestly."

Miles shared similar thoughts about working with Anya and his enjoyment was ramped up further by the chance to act in a "highly original" story.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star said: "I can echo that, absolutely. I think Anya is just a phenomenal actress, and we had known each other coming into this, and I've never really had that experience before where I already felt like I had a bond with somebody going into a story.

"And then script-wise, I just thought it was just highly original. Nobody's ever seen anything like this. I had never read something like this, and I thought that was going to be a lot of fun, and I knew we were going to get to showcase a lot of different skills, and there's a lot of different genres in this thing."

'The Gorge' will be released on streaming service Apple TV+ on Valentine's Day (14.02.25) next year and Miles believes that it is an enjoyable alternative to a typical romantic movie.

He said: "I just think it's good alternative programming, as well, to your typical love story, and they meet each other for the first time, and you're going to watch 'em fall in love.

"But they have to go through some really entertaining, engaging, high-octane, hellacious s*** to end up with each other, so that's cool."

Anya believes that Scott Derrickson's movie will appeal to a wide audience as it features elements from several genres.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress said: "I think it's got something for everybody. I think whatever floats your boat, we probably have it in this movie.

"It's so many different genres and it's fun. I had a great time making it, and I think people will have a fun time watching it."

Anya played the title role in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' earlier this year and relished the physicality that was needed for the part in George Miller's dystopian prequel.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Anya said: "The first conversation that George and I ever had was (him asking) how many of the stunts we want to do. I said, 'Whatever you'll let me do, I'll do it.'

"I've always been very excited by the prospect of doing something as physical as this. My first day was being driven out to the middle of nowhere in California and being given a beaten-up car, and they're like, 'Have at it!'"