Anya Taylor-Joy wants to star in movies of different sizes

The 28-year-old star's latest role is opposite Miles Teller in the romantic action movie 'The Gorge' and she relishes combining big-budget pictures with smaller projects such as 'The Menu'.

Anya told the Metro newspaper: "I signed on this halfway through 'Furiosa' and I felt like I was really physically prepared to jump into this movie.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be on a movie with a huge budget that requires you to push your body in the way that a movie like this does. But it's also really fun to do things that a have more independent spirit."

The unlikely love story centres on Russian sniper Drasa (Taylor-Joy) and American marksman Levi (Teller) as they are stationed on either side of a mysterious gorge and Anya felt that the bond between the two characters was very believable.

The 'Last Night in Soho' actress said: "I really believed in their relationship.

"I think because of their different backgrounds, what they're offering to each other is really what the other person needs."

The film is released on Apple TV+ on Valentine's Day (14.02.25) and Miles thinks it makes perfect sense to watch it on the most romantic day of the year.

He said: "It's alternative programming for Valentine's Day.

"Honestly, I didn't think of it as a Valentine's Day movie. And then when they told us that's the release, I thought, 'Oh yeah!'"

Anya and Miles knew each other before making the flick and she said their relationship strengthened as a result of the project.

The 'Queen's Gambit' star said: "I feel like the family bond just deepened.

"I think you can conceptually know that somebody has your back, but then you go through an experience like this, and you're like, 'No, no, he definitely has my back. One hundred per cent'."

Despite their close friendship, Taylor-Joy explained that the pair filmed most of their scenes separately and described how acting can be a lonely job at times.

She said: "You're supposed to go far away from your home with a group of people that you don't necessarily know yet that then become your family, and you all create a make-believe world together that only exists when everybody is there and then that world gets dismantled at the end of it.

"So I think that, by nature, can be quite isolating."

Anya added: "But the beautiful thing about this industry that I've found, at least, is that the more you work, the more you meet people who have a similar lifestyle or who understand what it is that you're going to do, and so I find a lot of solace in that."