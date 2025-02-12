Ariana Grande burned her "butt cheek" shortly before filming a key scene in 'Wicked'.

Ariana Grande burned her behind on the set of Wicked

The pop star - who is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Glinda in movie-musical 'Wicked' - has confessed she injured herself during her lunch break and needed to have ice packs applied to her behind while she was shooting the 'Defying Gravity' sequence with co-star Cynthia Erivo, who was also thrown off after her meal included her most-hated vegetable.

Speaking during a Q A with Variety at the Directors Guild of America , Ariana explained: "Long story short, we were filming 'Defying Gravity'.

"And two things happened right before that shot. We had broken for lunch and for some reason that lunch had so many onions in it and Cynthia was like having a heart attack and also the steamer had burnt my butt cheek. So just know next time that you see the broom shot …

"My a*** cheek was burning. Next time you see that shot picture there was an ice pack in between takes and onions that she 'Cynthia] was suffering from. And that's our story."

Both 'Wicked' stars will compete for Oscars at the upcoming Academy Awards with Cynthia nominated in the Best Actress category alongside Ariana for Best Supporting Actress.

'Wicked' also landed a mention in the Best Picture category well as other nods in categories such as costume design and best original score bringing its total to 10.

However, director Jon M. Chu failed to receive a nod in shortlist and and castmember Michelle Yeoh recently revealed they have all been left devastated by the snub.

During an appearance on TV show 'The View', she said: "We are all crying for joy. But, we must say we are also crying because Jon M. Chu, Alice Brooks - our DP - were not nominated, but the rest of us are celebrating. Best Picture, costumes, hair!" '

Ariana celebrated her Oscar nomination by sharing childhood photos of herself dressed as Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on Instagram.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition.

"I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. "I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari [her younger self] who sat and studied Judy Garland singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny.

"Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy."

She also described herself as “humbled and deeply honoured” to be nominated alongside other “brilliant” actors – and gave special thanks to her director Chu.

The pop star wrote: “You are the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful ‘Wicked’ family.”

She also congratulated her ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia, adding: “I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. "Your brilliance is never ending, and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always."