Ariana Grande is set to star in ‘Meet the Parents 4’.

Ariana Grande to star in Meet the Parents 4

The 31-year-old pop star – who recently won plaudits for her work as Glinda, the good witch in ‘Wicked’ – will join Ben Stiller, 59, and Robert De Niro, 81, in the eagerly awaited fourth film in the ‘Meet the Parents’ franchise, according to Deadline.

Teri Polo and Blythe Danner will also return for the new film, the first in the series since 2010 movie ‘Little Fockers’.

John Hamburg - who wrote the screenplay for the previous three movies, 2000’s ‘Meet the Parents’ and its follow-ups ‘Meet the Fockers’ and ‘Little Fockers’ – will pen the script.

De Niro is expected to produce the film alongside his Tribeca Festival cofounder Jane Rosenthal through Tribeca Productions, while Stiller will also produce through his company Red Hour films.

The original film stars Ben as Greg, a nurse who suffers a series of unfortunate events while visiting his girlfriend's parents (De Niro and Danner). Polo stars as Greg's girlfriend and Owen Wilson plays Pam's ex-boyfriend.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the film is set for release on November 25, 2026.

While she has found huge success as a popstar, after first starting out on TV, Ariana previously revealed she hopes to make more movies after the success of ‘Wicked’.

She told ScreenDaily: “I would love to exist in this space for a while longer. I love finding characters that make people feel seen and human. I’d love to continue on this road.”