Armie Hammer is returning to acting three years after facing sexual assault allegations.

Armie Hammer returns to acting three years after sexual assault allegations

The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor has taken to Instagram to reveal that he is making his acting return in a western movie called 'Frontier Crucible'.

Sharing a photo of himself holding the film script, the 38-year-old star captioned the post: "Back in the saddle."

The film is an adaptation of the 1961 novel Desert Stake-Out and is set to begin production in November.

Travis Mills is set to direct the project, which also stars Thomas Jane, Myles Clohessy, Eli Brown and Eddie Spears.

The role will mark Armie's first acting job since he was identified as a suspect in a sexual assault case back in 2021 and his name was cleared last May.

After his name was cleared, the 'Death on the Nile' actor said he was planning to begin the "long, difficult process of putting my life back together" and he also thanked those who stood by him through the ordeal.

In a social media statement, he wrote: "I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed.

"I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

The post was captioned on Instagram: "I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Tiffany Blacknell explained that the case had been dropped "due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

She added: "Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault.

"Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services."