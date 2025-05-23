'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' have both been delayed.

The Avengers won't assemble yet as Doomsday and Secret Wars are delayed

Disney has confirmed the hotly-anticipated Marvel Studios movies have been pushed back, with 'Doomsday' set to hit the big screen on December 18th, 2026.

The film - which will feature Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd - was initially due to be out in theatres on May 1st, 2026.

As a result of Doomsday's delay, 'Secret Wars' has also been pushed back.

The motion picture will be released on December 17th, 2027, after it was originally scheduled for May 7th, 2027.

What's more, Disney has removed several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies from its schedule.

An 'Untitled Marvel' film was on the calendar for February 13th, 2026, but this has been taken off, while it was also expected that 'Untitled Marvel' movies would drop on November 6th, 2026, and November 5th, 2027, but both have been changed to 'Untitled Disney' motion pictures.

As a result, 'Doomsday' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' are the only two Marvel movies now in the schedule for next year.

Earlier this month, Alan Cumming appeared to reveal he will be fighting Pascal in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The 60-year-old actor is set to reprise his ‘X2: X-Men United’ mutant Nightcrawler in the upcoming MCU blockbuster, and the star hinted he may be coming to blows with Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

During a video interview with Buzzfeed UK, Cumming said: “I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I’m 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero.

“I was kind of old for a superhero even then. And now I’m back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious.

“I’m sort of learning these fights and I’m like, ‘What? Who am I fighting with?’ And they said, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,’ or something.”

Cumming recently admitted he was "amazed and excited" to be returning as Nightcrawler for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is currently filming in London.

Speaking with fellow ‘X-Men’ star Olivia Munn for Collider, Cumming said: “Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed. It's been 23 years since I was a superhero.”