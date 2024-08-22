‘The Batman: Part II’ co-writer Mattson Tomlin has confirmed the movie will start filming next year.

The writer has been working with director Matt Reeves on the script for the upcoming DC Comics superhero flick - which will see Robert Pattinson, 38, return as the Caped Crusader - and has now revealed the team is "gearing up" to enter production in 2025.

He told Screen Rant: "It's shooting next year. We’re gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher.

"It's the sequel to the first one. But also, Matt is like no other. In the five years now that I’ve been working with him as closely as I have, I’ve tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he’s trying to make something that really matters.

"So, to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it’s pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I’m psyched for the movie."

Selina Kyle/Catwoman actress Zoe Kravitz recently said that she was "keeping [herself] busy" with other projects like ‘Blink Twice’ as she waits for Reeves to finish the screenplay.

Speaking with Collider, she said: "Matt goes into his hole when he writes.

"Again, he’s a super intense, detail-oriented director, so I just keep myself busy with things like [‘Blink Twice’] until people call me."

In February, Jeffrey Wright - who will reprise his role as Gotham City police officer James Gordon in the follow-up flick which is set to hit theatres in October 2026 - said he was also "patiently waiting" for the filmmaker to complete the script.

Jeffrey told Variety's ‘Awards Circuit’ podcast: "Here’s the beginning, middle, and end laid out for you.

"I have not read the script. I have not received the script. I'm waiting patiently. But I'll tell you what? As soon as I get it, I’ll call you. I’ll send a copy right over to you. On the off chance that Matt Reeves hears this, the hairs on the back of his neck are going to stand up."