Barbie Ferreira is keen to star in a period drama.

Barbie Ferreira wants to do a period drama

The 28-year-old actress has a variety of films in the pipeline across a range of different genres but has explained that she would love to go back in time and work on a period piece.

Speaking to Collider, Barbie said: "The last couple years, I've been working on a whole slew of different films that I think are all coming out this year. I did a rom-com. I did a horror. I did this drama-comedy, like heartfelt.

"What I really want to do next is, I've noticed a lot of things I do are contemporary, and I just want something that's just a little bit 'Ye Olde', a little period piece, you know, why not? I'm open to anything that has really good character and really good story."

The 'Euphoria' star admits that she has been lucky to collaborate with directors who are passionate about good storytelling so far during her career.

Barbie explained: "I feel like I've thankfully been around people who really care about telling stories, care about films, and care about the state of the world we're in now. So it's really cool."

Ferreira's latest movie is 'Bob Trevino Likes It', in which she plays a young woman searching for her estranged father, and she revealed that she signed up for the project after she had read writer-director Tracie Laymon's script.

She recalled: "Two years ago, I got the script and I had no context for it. There wasn't any dates, there was nothing.

"It was just like: are you interested in this script, period? When I read it, it was so magical and so special that I was like, okay, this we need to get done.

"Thankfully Tracie – the most incredible director, producer, writer ever – made it work. I always sing her praises because it's so rare to see someone like – I mean, she called people up and gathered the money because she was like, I need this to happen.

"And you don't really see that. You see people who just throw in $30 million movies and everything and she worked so hard to get to that point."

Barbie was so connected to the project that she even took the step of taking her first credit as a producer on the film.

She said: "Our conversation really moved me to the point where I was like, I want this to be my first project that I've ever produced, and it just felt right. It felt like this was the moment.

"Tracie and I had so many conversations, and it was so incredible. I learned so much about how the sausage is made. What filmmaking actually is, which is a whole lot of problems that you need to solve."