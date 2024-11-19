Barry Keoghan hasn't "heard anything" about suiting up as the Joker again for 'The Batman: Part II'.

Barry Keoghan hasn't 'heard anything' about suiting up as The Joker again for The Batman: Part II

The 32-year-old actor briefly appeared as the Clown Prince of Crime in director Matt Reeves' DC superhero blockbuster in 2022, and while Keoghan would love to play the character again in the sequel, he hasn’t been approached about doing so yet.

When host Josh Horowitz asked Keoghan whether he was in 'The Batman: Part II' during an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: "It's a big one, but I am going to say that, if the opportunity came about, yes, I'd love to explore, and given the opportunity, really dive into it.

"But I have not been contacted, I've not heard anything."

While the 'Saltburn' star is unsure whether he will be in 'The Batman: Part II', it has been confirmed that Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz are set to reprise their respective roles as the Caped Crusader, the Penguin and Catwoman in the follow-up flick.

Kravitz previously said she was "keeping herself busy" with other projects like her thriller 'Blink Twice' while she waited for Reeves to complete the sequel's script.

She told Collider: "Matt goes into his hole when he writes. Again, he’s a super intense, detail-oriented director, so I just keep myself busy with things like ['Blink Twice'] until people call me."

The 'Big Little Lies' star added there was "a lot more to explore" with Catwoman and her alter-ego Selina Kyle in the upcoming movie, which is slated to hit cinemas in October 2026.

She explained: "The whole concept of Selina in that film was it’s an origin story, So obviously there’s a lot more to explore."

It was a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power. Hopefully, it will be very fun one day."

In September, Reeves revealed he was "finishing up the script" for the blockbuster after he had completed work on the HBO spin-off show 'The Penguin', which followed Farrell's Gotham City mobster Oswald Cobblepot in the aftermath of 'The Batman'.

Speaking with SFX magazine, the moviemaker said: "Colin will be part of the movie. We've shared [the script] as we've been going along with DC and the studio and they're super excited."