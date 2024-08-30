Barry Keoghan will star in the 'Peaky Blinders' movie.

The 'Banshees of Inisherin' actor has signed up to appear in director Tom Harper's upcoming Netflix film, a spin-off from the hit TV show which followed Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

Barry's role is being kept under wraps for the time being, as plot details for the film have also not been disclosed, though creator Stephen Knight previously said it would be set during World War II.

The 'Saltburn' star's casting comes in the wake of 'Dune' actress Rebecca Ferguson also signing up for the movie.

Production on the film is set to begin later this year.

In the wake of the movie announcement, Cillian told Deadline: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders'. This is one for the fans."

Director Tom added: "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

"'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Stephen teased the film will be "full-on".

He said: "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full-on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."

Cillian had often expressed interest in returning as Tommy Shelby on the big screen but was only prepared to do so if the story was of sufficient quality.

The 'Oppenheimer' actor told Rolling Stone UK last year: "If there's more story there, I'd love to do it.

"But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I'm really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more."