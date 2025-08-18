Bella Ramsey wants to play Spider-Man.

The 21-year-old star was asked if they would be interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe like their The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal, who recently starred in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and admitted Spider-Man or a completely new superhero would be something they would consider.

When asked by Variety: “You didn’t call [Pascal] and say you wanted to be in the next MCU movie?”, Bella replied: “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Bella also admitted they have only ever watched one superhero movie, an Andrew Garfield Spider-Man film.

They said: “It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago. Incredible. I loved it.”

Meanwhile, Bella also wants to work on a “heist movie” with Pascal, following their work together on The Last of Us.

Bella said: “I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together.”

And Bella admitted they are constantly asked questions about their former co-star, saying: “It’s, ‘How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?’ That’s mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, ‘Yes’.”