Ben Affleck says 'The Accountant 2' character Christian Wolff "never left" him.

Ben Affleck is thrilled to be back for The Accountant 2

The 52-year-old star - who first played the autistic accountant in the original 2016 action thriller - is reprising his role in the upcoming sequel, which will see the character team up with his estranged but highly lethal brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal) to track down mysterious assassins.

Speaking at CinemaCon, he told the crowd: "It does feel great to continue the story of 'The Accountant'.

“I’m thrilled to be playing this part again with this great cast. In some ways, I feel like this character never left me.”

Daniella Pineda joins the cast for sequel as Anaïs, and she has hinted her character will be able to hold her own against Wolff.

She teased: "I do have some pretty brutal fight scenes that will look awesome on your screens."

And while Bernthal suggested Wolff needs his brother Braxton by his side, Affleck isn't convinced.

He joked: "It's not necessary. it's useful."

Affleck recently admitted that shooting the stunt scenes "did not come easy" to him on set.

He told AccessHollywood: "It did not come easy for me, especially with a guy like Jon [Bernthal] who’s so spectacular at it. Cynthia [Addai-Robinson] did an incredible job, Daniella [Pineda] is super bada** in the movie, so I was just trying to keep up.

"Gavin [O'Connor, director] does a great thing with action sequences – which is really, they’re not just action for its own sake.

"I don’t think it’s interesting just to see people shooting or a car flipping over or something blowing up just by itself."

Meawhile, director Gavin O'Connor has revealed how the movie almost didn't happen because of "musical chairs" behind the scenes.

He previously told ScreenRant: "I think there was a bit of a revolving door and musical chairs going on at Warner Brothers.

"We made the deal to write the next movie in 2018, and it was just, I don’t know, whatever dysfunction goes on in studios these days.

"I don’t know if there were complications with Warner Brothers and Artists Equity doing a co-studio kind of deal – I’m not really sure exactly what happened with all that – but we just could never get it going over there.

"Once Ben had his studio, we were like, ‘If you’re not going to make it, don’t hijack it and not allow us to go pursue this film we’ve been trying to make now for eight years.' "